3TEETH Release Cover Of TEARS FOR FEARS Classic "Everybody Wants To Rule The World"; Music Video

3Teeth's new album, Endex, is out now via Century Media Records. To celebrate the album’s release, the band has released the final single and video from the album, culminating in a cover of Tears For Fears’ “Everybody Wants To Rule the World.”

The reworked take continues 3Teeth’s penchant for aggressive reworks of pop songs, previously seen on Foster The People’s “Pumped Up Kicks,” Sweet’s “Ballroom Blitz” and Dead or Alive’s “You Spin Me Round (Like A Record).”

Says frontman Alexis Mincolla of the track, “Listening to it, I felt the weight of the world and the wild-eyed frenzy of the human condition – the never-ending chase, the insatiable hunger. And in that moment, cruising down the highway, surrounded by the vastness of the desert, I realized: We're all just careening towards our own versions of world domination, fueled by dreams and delusions.”

EndEx features the handiwork of a solid extended team including the accomplished sound designer Mick Gordon (best known for his work on the gaming phenomenon Doom) who produced several of the tracks along with producer Nick Rowe and mixer Sean Beavan (NIN), who brings another dimension to the band’s unmistakable sound.

Order here.

Tracklisting:

“Xenogenesis”

“Acme Death Machine”

“Slum Planet”

“What’s Left”

“Merchant Of The Void”

“Higher Than Death”

“ALI3N”

“Plutonomicon”

“Paralyze” (feat. Ho99o9)

“Scorpion”

“Drift”

“Everybody Wants To Rule The World”

"Higher Than Death" lyric video:

"Drift" video:

“Scorpion” video:

"Slum Planet" video:

"Merchant Of The Void" video:

Lineup:

Alexis Mincolla – vocals

Chase Brawner – guitars

Xavier Swafford – keyboards and synthesizer

Andrew Means – bass

Nick Rossi – drums

(Photo - Jim Louvau)