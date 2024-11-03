EARTHBURNER - Permanent Dawn

The four count on the snare kicks off “Necrodisiac”, the first track on this homage to old-school deathgrind from Broken Hope's Jeremy Wagner, and the song features Ross Dolan of the mighty Immolation guesting on it, not a bad way to get things rolling.

Also not a bad thing to see is that the one and only Mitch Harris is credited with “back-up frenzied vocals & honorary Earthburner member”, and then there's the fact that there is both a digital and analog version of this record... this all adds up to lot of raised eyebrows from me, the good kind, and grinding ragers like, say, “Broken Head” don't hurt matters any, but it's just close your eyes and point to the nearest 1:30 chunk of grinding death, quick, before it's all done and over.

There's a slight feeling of disconnect here that I battle with when listening to grind bands like Scour, or even Pig Destroyer during weak moments, where the thick production just muffles out all hope of connection because I want it to be a bit uglier, and I don't want the bass drum to sound like I'm at a Scorpions concert. But, hey, maybe I'm listening to the digital version—I actually have no idea—and the analog version would scratch this itch (note to self: investigate this further).

And the four counts on the snare rage on, the songs blast forth, “Perception For Profit” kills it totally old school Napalm Death/Terrorizer style, Wagner and backing miscreants doing what they set out to do, doing the good work that needs to be done. Earthburner took forever to release this debut; here's hoping the follow-up comes much quicker.