7th Annual Midnight Wonderland Charity Extravaganza Returns; All-Star Headlining Band Features Members Of BIOHAZARD, SOULFLY, MINISTRY, GOLDFINGER

For the seventh year in a row, the charity extravaganza Midnight Wonderland returns, marking its third consecutive year at the World Famous Whisky a Go Go on the Sunset Strip in West Hollywood. The event takes place on Tuesday, December 12, doors at 7 pm, tickets are $30 and are on sale here.

The all-star headlining band features Billy Graziadei of Biohazard; Cello Dias of Soulfly; Roy Mayorga of Ministry; Charlie Paulson of Goldfinger, and Master of Ceremonies Jeffrey Damnit. Raffle prizes include autographed items from Korn, System Of A Down, Sammy Hagar, Glen La Ferman and much more. Ticket sales and raffles directly benefit the Midnight Mission in downtown L.A.

Midnight Wonderland’s goal is to empower the Midnight Mission’s efforts to provide awareness, education, and an understanding of the growing problems of the unhoused in DTLA and surrounding communities. Midnight Wonderland facilitates this by uniting the universal languages of music and art to create awareness and an understanding of why addiction, depression, and homelessness are so prevalent in the United States. The intention is to break barriers while erasing stigmas by connecting those feeling alone in their darkest moments. Midnight Mission carves a path to a brighter and inclusive future.

"Midnight Wonderland has grown tremendously over the years,” says event founder Jowell Doughly. “Helping people is the focus, seeing how many people step-up and help each year is amazing, and understanding how many people are effected by mental health issues is something else altogether. Every year more people reach out to say ‘thank you for doing this.’ That is what gives me the motivation to continue.”

Charlie Paulson (Goldfinger) adds: “It’s an honor to be a part of Midnight Wonderland. People are literally dying in the streets. Helping in any way, by picking up a guitar, to me is the definition of Punk Rock.”

From its beginnings as a small backyard gathering of family and friends in December of 2016, Midnight Wonderland has grown to occupy the stage of the world-famous Whisky A Go Go. Our partnership with The Whisky, Creative Director Charlie Paulson of Goldfinger, and artists like Green Day, Bad Religion, and Save Ferris, have helped us raise thousands of dollars for The Midnight Mission and have helped to increase awareness surrounding homelessness, addiction, and to create a better understanding of mental illness as a whole.

Fundraising break down:

- 25% of ticket sales go directly to The Midnight Mission.

- 100% of proceeds from raffle sales go to The Midnight Mission.

- A collection of high-need items, such as bottled water, biodegradable silverware, dinnerware, and other physical donations, will be collected throughout the evening and will delivered to the mission following the event.