NIGHTWISH - Yesterwynde

Nightwish is one the few bands left where it’s an event when a new album comes out. In the Finns' case, it can be a blessing and a curse as Tuomas drifts the band further away from the metal sound that earned them popularity and into this cinematic exploration of endless orchestration while the guitars have less impact on the overall structure. As pretentious as it is, it certainly keeps interest and intrigue into their new music because who knows what Tuomas will pull out of his hat.

Yesterwynde is an odd case where the band isn’t going to tour in support of it and musically speaking it’s the best and worst of modern Nightwish, fascinating ideas marred by needless song lengthening, Emppu’s guitar work relegated to chugging, and the quizzical decision to bury Floor’s vocals in the mix.

She’s the best singer the band has had yet the studio material has rarely lived up to her extraordinary talent. Despite those criticisms, the album is a certain step up from Human :||: Nature, but in the end is a record of overflowing decency.

Closer “Lanterlight” is a beautiful ballad that would make the late TSO mastermind Paul O’Neill smile, “Hiraeth” picks up in the middle section with folksy rhythms and instrumentation and works as a sister song to “Élan”, while long songs “An Ocean Of Strange Islands” and “Perfume Of The Timeless” are the most metal of the bunch – the latter has fantastic vocal work and instrumental movements and would be one of the best tunes Tuomas has composed if it wasn’t for the unnecessary soft, closing moments of Troy Donockley’s vocals. The former suffers similar unneeded fate with Troy’s pipes bringing “An Ocean Of Strange Islands” to a close.

“Sway” has immediate piano flowing with Floor and Troy serving as a duet vocally and it’s at this point where Marko Hietala’s gruff and charismatic vocals are missed. No disrespect to Troy, but he doesn’t have the charisma and attentive voice that Marko has.

Some severe missteps take place in the electro influenced “The Day Off…” with an off-putting choir in the chorus in what might be the worst tune they have ever put to record. Same for the encroaching Disney-wannabe “The Weave” and “Spider Silk” wears out its welcome with annoying lyrics.

Yesterwynde truly is a mixed bag as “The Children Of ‘Ata” has captivating back and forth between the instruments and Floor’s vocals with a disco energy and heavier outlet that strangely works and “Something Whispered Follow Me” possesses an unusual structure that balances the light and dark.

Lyrically the album flows much better than the previous and fans will feel a sense of sentimentality, wonder, and romanticism that will elevate their listening experience.

On the whole - Yesterwynde will find a comfy spot for those that have enjoyed the recent material, but fans yearning for the days of Wishmaster and Once will be severely disappointed.