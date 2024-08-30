ABERRATOR – Dark Descent Records To Release Beckoning Tribulation Debut

Dark Descent heralds the first coming of Aberrator – a yet unknown entity devoted to the ancient arts of death metal mastery. Founded in 2022 between G.P and N.H from New Zealand – with P.F from Canada on session drums, Aberrator pull no punches, unleashing Beckoning Tribulation, a devastating full-length, straight out of the gate.

Influenced by the darkest of death metal and death/doom – particularly of US and Finnish origins – the band fit the Dark Descent roster like a key to a crypt.

“Beckoning Tribulation is a lens into the human condition, the inevitable decline due to the innate zealotry and hypocrisy within our species,” states N.H. “The triumphant proclamation of the death of god and the impending doom of mankind as it struggles within the vacuum this creates.”

The album comes clad in a masterful gravure/woodcut-style piece from the inimitable mind of Alex Shadrin from Nether Temple Design: “The artwork represents the above concepts. Betrayal hidden with the guise of civility; blades plunged into another’s backs to complete the ouroboros. Murder, cunning and cowardice act in unison as tools of victory and ultimately defeat.”

Tracklisting:

“Plague Monarch Ascendant”

“Flagellation Crusade”

“Doomed Quintessence”

“Beckoning Tribulation”

“Spiritual Attrition”

“Emissary Of Suffering”

“…Of The Crucible”

