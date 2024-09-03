ABIGOR Guitarist PETER KUBIK Dead At 49

Austrian black metal act Abigor has announced the death of guitarist Peter Kubik aka PK.

The band shared a post on Facebook indicating Kubik committed suicide:

“PK 1975 – 2024. Immortal in his legacy - blood (family), soil (home) and monuments of Black Metal art. Walked through the gate by his own hand, through his own will. (photo [above] May 1995 during the recording of Nachthymnen. more following during the next days. keep your respectful distance to the bereaved for now!)”

Kubik co-founded Abigor with Thomas Tannenberger and played on all 14 full-length albums. Their most recent release is 2023’s Taphonomia Aeternitatis - Gesänge im Leichenlicht der Welt, issued through World Terror Committee.