ABIGOR Guitarist PETER KUBIK Dead At 49
September 3, 2024, an hour ago
Austrian black metal act Abigor has announced the death of guitarist Peter Kubik aka PK.
The band shared a post on Facebook indicating Kubik committed suicide:
“PK 1975 – 2024. Immortal in his legacy - blood (family), soil (home) and monuments of Black Metal art. Walked through the gate by his own hand, through his own will. (photo [above] May 1995 during the recording of Nachthymnen. more following during the next days. keep your respectful distance to the bereaved for now!)”
Kubik co-founded Abigor with Thomas Tannenberger and played on all 14 full-length albums. Their most recent release is 2023’s Taphonomia Aeternitatis - Gesänge im Leichenlicht der Welt, issued through World Terror Committee.