AC/DC – BON SCOTT’s Estate Wins Legal Battle With Sportswear Brand Over Use Of Name

The family of late AC/DC singer Bon Scott has won a legal battle over Scott Sports over the use of the “Scott” name when Scott’s family registered it as a trademark for a range of merchandise in tribute to him reports The Courier.

The Swiss-based sports company contended the name was too similar to their own “Scott” trademarks and would confuse customers.

The UK Intellectual Property Office (UKIPO), who rule on trademark disputes, has now found in favour of the Bon Scott Estate following a hearing and said the trademark can proceed to registration.

In a written ruling, the UKIPO trademark hearing officer said: “Taking all of the factors into account, bearing in mind the principle of imperfect recollection, I am satisfied that the marks are unlikely to be mistakenly recalled or misremembered as each other.

“The beginning of the marks tend to make more of an impact than the ends. Therefore I do not consider that the average consumer would overlook the distinctive and dominant word ‘BON’ at the beginning of the applicant’s mark.

“Consequently, I do not consider there to be a likelihood of direct confusion.

The Bon Scott Estate is run by his two brothers and his nephew.