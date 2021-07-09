AC/DC Legend BON SCOTT's Birthday Celebrated - "Fond Memories Of Our "Lightning Flash In The Middle" Bon, Who Would Be 75 Today," Says ANGUS YOUNG

Iconic AC/DC singer Ronald Belford “Bon” Scott would have turned 75 years old on July 9, 2021. To mark this occasion, Bon’s family is launching the first ever official Bon Scott website which will serve as a destination for fans keen to discover more about the legendary singer, including tributes from renowned rockers. They will also be able to leave testimonials about seeing or meeting Bon and purchase newly-available official merchandise.

The Bon Scott Estate said: “On the occasion of what would have been his 75th birthday, the Bon Scott Estate (Ron’s two brothers and his nephew) are proud to launch the new website and take this important step toward elevating Bon’s legend and tending to his legacy. Bon was a unique singer, songwriter and character that the world should never forget.”

Few rock singers were as unforgettable - and have proved as enduring - as Bon Scott. As the frontman of AC/DC from 1974 until his tragic passing in 1980 (at the age of 33), his “rock n’ roll pirate persona,” street poet lyrics, and striking image (one of the first rockers to proudly sport multiple tattoos) have made him an absolute legend. Additionally, Bon’s vocals were featured in several pre-AC/DC bands, including Fraternity, the Valentines, and the Spektors.

But really, it is the quality of the songs of the “Bon-era” of AC/DC that serve as his greatest legacy - “Highway To Hell”, “Sin City”, “Whole Lotta Rosie", “Let There Be Rock”, “Dirty Deeds Done Dirt Cheap”, “TNT” and “It's A Long Way To The Top (If You Wanna Rock 'N' Roll)”… the list is seemingly endless.

How does Bon measure up to rock’s all-time great frontmen? Classic Rock Magazine declared him “The Greatest Rock N’ Roll Front Man Of All Time” in 2004, beating out the lofty likes of Freddie Mercury, Robert Plant, and Axl Rose in the process.

And now, The Bon Scott Estate will oversee the new official Bon Scott site, which will both pay tribute to the singer and help keep his memory alive for new and old fans alike.

The Estate added: “This is an invitation for Bon’s fans and friends to gather and share their memories and observations of him and his music. His legacy lives in the hearts and minds of those who love him.”

Artist testimonials follow...

Angus Young: “Fond memories of our “lightning flash in the middle” Bon, who would be 75 today."

Rob Halford (Judas Priest): "Bon’s attitude demeanour and front man swagger gave him the Everyman persona that the world loved him for. His voice look and on stage character drew us all in - there’s an unmatched uniqueness that solidifies Bon's legendary status in rock and roll... I would watch him work from the side of the stage and out front and the magnetism he projected was non-stop. You felt the pure love energy and honesty he belted out with his band. He and I had down to earth wholesome encounters in the dressing room and on the bus that I cherish in that he talked from the heart uncluttered and with no ego. As a singer he can’t be matched by virtue of style and sound....we love and miss you Bon!"

Steve Perry (Journey): "I remember the first time I saw AC/DC. Journey was continuing our quest to become headliners and Van Halen, who were our opener, were with us for about a month and had just left the tour to pursue their headlining dreams. The next thing I know, I'm in Corpus Christi, Texas showing up for our set and a new opening act from Australia was just added to our tour. I had heard about AC/DC but never seen them live. When I walked in I heard this Massive pumping Drum, Bass and Rhythm Guitar groove with an amazing Lead Guitar and a voice soaring above it all like no other. I walked over to stage left to see what the heck was happening and there he was, Bon Scott with a bottle of Jack, no shirt, Levis and cowboy boots, singing like a cross between Steve Marriott and a Cat. His voice was so fucking powerful that he changed me for ever. He lived what he was.”

John Freeman (Fraternity): “It’s hard to imagine Bon at the age of 75. He was always a puckish, sort of ageless Peter Pan figure. AC/DC is a good example – Though he was old enough to be Angus and Malcolm’s father, he fit the band like a hand in a glove simply because of his attitude and demeanour. When I joined Fraternity as a 20-year-old neophyte, I literally learned how to be a rock star simply by watching Bon. Though he acted as one who was born to it, he never lost his humility – he would give you the shirt off his back. I saw him do it.”

Rick Brewster (The Angels): “Bon had a gift with words. Not only did he write amazing lyrics, but he could improvise and play with them spontaneously during a gig. I watched him do this many times. He seemed to read the audience and tailor words to suit. Sometimes small, subtle changes, sometimes obvious departures from the original lyric. And with his gift for phrasing, he would make these new words fit as if they were the original. She’s Got The Jack was the best example. He obviously enjoyed himself as he delivered new lines, always accompanied by his trademark cheeky grin - he could get away with anything. 2. In 1975, during our short SA country tour supporting AC/DC, I was in the audience watching their show at the Sundowner Hotel, Whyalla. Bon did “the walk,” pushing through the punters with Angus on his shoulders. Soon after they got back to the stage, Angus took exception to someone down the front (something he said?). In a typical fit of Scottish anger, he threw down his guitar and leapt on top of the offender, who happened to be a 6’4” biker covered in tatts and surrounded by his mates. Bon, equally fearless, dived off the stage after Angus and both were swallowed up in a sea of flying fists and leather jackets. Their roadie, the inimitable Pat Pickett, made it to the scene in time to drag them out, threw Angus back on the stage and the show continued … maybe it was part of the act.”

Fifa Riccobono (former CEO of Alberts): “Ronald Belford Scott came into my life in 1974. After meeting Bon backstage at that first Sydney gig in Rockdale, I described him as a very cocky and charismatic Scotsman and I felt that my working relationship with this man was not going to be dull, and the next six years proved just how right I was!”

Harry Vanda (producer and The Easybeats guitarist): “Bon was a funny guy. Everybody liked him, but what made him stand out was his talent for rock lyrics. I don’t think he will ever be bettered. Respect.”

For more information, visit BonScottOfficial.com.

See Bon Scott sing a classic from The Band in 1971:

(Photos - Philip Morris)