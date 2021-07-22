AC/DC, METALLICA, TOOL Make Billboard List Of Highest Paid Musicians Of 2020
July 22, 2021, 5 minutes ago
While the pandemic had a disastrous effect on touring revenue in 2020, it lifted other royalty streams as music fans listened to more recorded music from the relative safety of their homes, through radio, streaming platforms or the turntable setups they bought with the money they ordinarily would have shelled out for concerts and festivals, reports Ed Christman of Billboard.
Eagles, Queen, Metallica, AC/DC, Tool, KISS and Aerosmith are among the hard rock and heavy metal artists who made Billboard's list of highest paid musicians of 2020. Indivicual statistics are as follows:
#4 Eagles: $16.3M
Streaming: $2.7M
Sales: $970K
Publishing: $1.2M
Touring: $11.4M
#7 Queen: $13.2M
Streaming: $5.5M
Sales: $5.3M
Publishing: $2.4M
Touring: $0
#8 The Beatles: $12.9M
Streaming: $5.1M
Sales: $5.2M
Publishing: $2.6M
Touring: $0
# 13 AC/DC: $10.1M
Streaming: $4.3M
Sales: $4M
Publishing: $1.8M
Touring: $0
# 18 Metallica: $9M
Streaming: $3.9M
Sales: $3.7M
Publishing: $1.4M
Touring: $0
# 20 Pink Floyd: $8.8M
Streaming: $3.2M
Sales: $4.3M
Publishing: $1.3M
Touring: $0
# 29 Fleetwood Mac: $6.6M
Streaming: $3.2M
Sales: $1.8M
Publishing: $1.6M
Touring: $0
# 32 Tool: $6.17M
Streaming: $823.4K
Sales: $557K
Publishing: $611K
Touring: $4.2M
# 33 KISS: $6M
Streaming: $431K
Sales: $348K
Publishing: $194.5K
Touring: $5M
# 34. The Rolling Stones: $5.96M
Streaming: $2.97M
Sales: $1.8M
Publishing: $1.17M
Touring: $0
# 40 Aerosmith: $5.35M
Streaming: $1.33M
Sales: $564K
Publishing: $840K
Touring: $2.7M
Further details can be found at this location.