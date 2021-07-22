AC/DC, METALLICA, TOOL Make Billboard List Of Highest Paid Musicians Of 2020

While the pandemic had a disastrous effect on touring revenue in 2020, it lifted other royalty streams as music fans listened to more recorded music from the relative safety of their homes, through radio, streaming platforms or the turntable setups they bought with the money they ordinarily would have shelled out for concerts and festivals, reports Ed Christman of Billboard.

Eagles, Queen, Metallica, AC/DC, Tool, KISS and Aerosmith are among the hard rock and heavy metal artists who made Billboard's list of highest paid musicians of 2020. Indivicual statistics are as follows:

#4 Eagles: $16.3M

Streaming: $2.7M

Sales: $970K

Publishing: $1.2M

Touring: $11.4M

#7 Queen: $13.2M

Streaming: $5.5M

Sales: $5.3M

Publishing: $2.4M

Touring: $0

#8 The Beatles: $12.9M

Streaming: $5.1M

Sales: $5.2M

Publishing: $2.6M

Touring: $0

# 13 AC/DC: $10.1M

Streaming: $4.3M

Sales: $4M

Publishing: $1.8M

Touring: $0

# 18 Metallica: $9M

Streaming: $3.9M

Sales: $3.7M

Publishing: $1.4M

Touring: $0

# 20 Pink Floyd: $8.8M

Streaming: $3.2M

Sales: $4.3M

Publishing: $1.3M

Touring: $0

# 29 Fleetwood Mac: $6.6M

Streaming: $3.2M

Sales: $1.8M

Publishing: $1.6M

Touring: $0

# 32 Tool: $6.17M

Streaming: $823.4K

Sales: $557K

Publishing: $611K

Touring: $4.2M

# 33 KISS: $6M

Streaming: $431K

Sales: $348K

Publishing: $194.5K

Touring: $5M

# 34. The Rolling Stones: $5.96M

Streaming: $2.97M

Sales: $1.8M

Publishing: $1.17M

Touring: $0

# 40 Aerosmith: $5.35M

Streaming: $1.33M

Sales: $564K

Publishing: $840K

Touring: $2.7M

Further details can be found at this location.