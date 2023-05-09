AC/DC, QUEEN, FLEETWOOD MAC Weigh Heavy On "The Official Top 40 Most-Streamed Songs Of The 70s, 80s And 90s By UK Artists" Chart

Greatest Hits Radio has revealed the Top 300 most-streamed songs by UK artists from the 1970s, 80s and 90s. Dubbed the 'Coronation Countdown', the full chartwas revealed across the Bank Holiday weekend.

Greatest Hits Radio’s Network Content Director, Andy Ashton added: "This special Coronation chart has provided a fascinating insight into which of the Greatest Hits from UK music royalty not only stand the test of time but continue to connect with new audiences through streaming. These legendary songs and the legends that made them live on at Greatest Hits Radio and in the hearts of our listeners as they are re-invented, re-released and re-loved all over again."

The full Top 300 Countdown is available to view and listen again to online at greatesthitsradio.co.uk.

The UK's Official Charts has published a portion of the chart. Weighing heavy on "The Official Top 40 Most-Streamed Songs Of The 70s, 80s And 90s By UK Artists" are AC/DC, Queen, and Fleetwood Mac.

Queen appear five times on the chart ("Bohemian Rhapsody" - #2, "Don't Stop Me Now" - #3, "Another One Bites The Dust" - #13, "Under Pressure" with David Bowie - #16, and "We Will Rock You" - #39.

Fleetwood Mac land on the chart with four songs ("Dreams" - #4, "Everywhere" - #5, "The Chain" #7, and "Go Your Own Way" - #10).

AC/DC log three positions on the chart ("Thunderstruck" - #18, "Back In Black" - #21, and "Highway To Hell" - #28).

You can view the complete Top 40 chart at OfficialCharts.com.