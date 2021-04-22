AC/DC Singer BRIAN JOHNSON Shares "A Life On The Road" Videos Featuring ROBERT PLANT, MARK KNOPFLER

AC/DC singer Brian Johnson has shared more footage from his television series, Brian Johnson: A Life On The Road.

In this clip from A Life On The Road, Season 2, Led Zeppelin legend Robert Plant and Brian end a glorious day in Wales on the beach.

Another clip features the final moments from Dire Straits' leader Mark Knopfler's episode of A Life On The Road. Mark and Brian reflect on their North East roots and Mark plays his song, "Go Love".

Morrow Avon Books will publish the hardcover edition of AC/DC singer Brian Johnson's new autobiography, The Lives Of Brian: AC/DC, Me, And The Making Of Back In Black, on October 26.

Says Brian: "I’ve had some long nights and some great nights, bad days and a lot of good ones. I’ve gone from choirboy to rock ‘n’ roll singer, and now I’ve gone and written a bloody book about it… The Lives of Brian is coming October 26th."

Pre-order here, and watch a video trailer below: