ACE FREHLEY's "Cherry Medicine" Makes Live Debut In Connecticut; Video
May 27, 2024, an hour ago
Original KISS guitarist, Ace Frehley, performed the 10,000 Volts album track, "Cherry Medicine", live for the first time ever on Sunday (May 26) during his show at the Mohegan Sun in Uncasville, Connecticut. Fan-filmed video can be viewed below:
Frehley released 10,000 Volts back in February via MNRK Heavy. The album was produced and co-written by Ace and Steve Brown, and the uncontainable energy on the 11 tracks showcases some of Ace's best works since his '78 solo album. Order the new album here.
10,000 Volts tracklisting:
"10,000 Volts"
"Walkin’ On The Moon"
"Cosmic Heart"
"Cherry Medicine"
"Back Into My Arms Again"
"Fightin’ For Life"
"Blinded"
"Constantly Cute"
"Life Of A Stranger"
"Up In The Sky"
"Stratosphere"
“Walkin’ On The Moon” video:
"Cherry Medicine" video:
"10,000 Volts" video:
Upcoming Ace Frehley tour dates are listed below. Traditional VIP Experience packages are available. Visit AceFrehley.com or scan the code in the poster below.
Dates:
May
31 - Sandusky, OH - "Ohio Bike Week" @ Jackson Street Pier
June
28 - Marion, IL - Marion Cultural & Civic Center
29 - Decatur, IL - Lincoln Square Theatre
July
20 - St. Ignace, MI - “80’s Rock Invasion @ Kewadin Casino
August
10 - Beaver Dam, KY - Beaver Dam Ampitheatre
21 - North Tonawanda, NY - River Theatre
September
6 - Hinckley, MN - Hinckley Ampitheater