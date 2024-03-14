ACE FREHLEY Shares Halloween Dress Up Fan Montage Video

Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame-inductee and original KISS guitarist, Ace Frehley, has released the new video below, stating: "So many people message me telling me they 'dressed up like me' once for Halloween. I asked fans to submit photos so I could put them into this montage. Love my fans so much!"

Ace recently topped both the Hard Music and Rock Album charts with his new album, 10,000 Volts, which was released on February 23 via MNRK Heavy.

10,000 Volts was produced and co-written by Ace and Steve Brown, and the uncontainable energy on the 11 tracks showcases some of Ace's best works since his '78 solo album. Order the new album here.

10,000 Volts tracklisting:

"10,000 Volts"

"Walkin’ On The Moon"

"Cosmic Heart"

"Cherry Medicine"

"Back Into My Arms Again"

"Fightin’ For Life"

"Blinded"

"Constantly Cute"

"Life Of A Stranger"

"Up In The Sky"

"Stratosphere"

"Cherry Medicine" video:

"Walkin’ On The Moon" video:

"10,000 Volts" video:

Upcoming Ace Frehley tour dates are listed below. Traditional VIP Experience packages are available. Visit AceFrehley.com or scan the code in the poster below.

Dates:

March

28 - New York, NY - Sony Hall

29 - Woonsocket, RI - Stadium Theatre

30 - Rutland, VT - Paramount Theatre

April

12 - Rome, NY - Rome Capitol Theatre

13 - Carteret, NJ - Carteret Performing Arts & Events Center

June

28 - Marion, IL - Marion Cultural & Civic Center