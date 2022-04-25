AGATHODAIMON Release "Ain't Death Grand" Bass Playthrough Video

German dark metal frontrunners, Agathodaimon, released their seventh studio album, The Seven, back in March via Napalm Records. The ten track offering stays true to their old-school spirit hits with new vigour, one hard to pigeonhole due to its widespread musical styles, creating gloomy atmospheres with sharp growls and insane clear vocals.

Watch a new bass playthrough video for the track "Ain't Death Grand":

Order The Seven here.

The Seven tracklisting:

"La Haine"

"Ain't Death Grand"

"Wolf Within"

"Ghosts Of Greed"

"Mother Of All Gods"

"Estrangement"

"In My Dreams (Part 1 - Prelude)"

"In My Dreams (Part 2 - In Bitterness)"

"Kyrie / Gloria"

"The Divine"

“Kyrie / Gloria” video:

"Wolf Within" lyric video:

"Ain’t Death Grand" video:

Agathodaimon are:

Sathonys - Guitar, clean vocals

Nakhateth - Guitar

Von Yanesh - Bass

Ashtrael - Vocals

Mortos - Drums