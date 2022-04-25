AGATHODAIMON Release "Ain't Death Grand" Bass Playthrough Video
April 25, 2022, 20 minutes ago
German dark metal frontrunners, Agathodaimon, released their seventh studio album, The Seven, back in March via Napalm Records. The ten track offering stays true to their old-school spirit hits with new vigour, one hard to pigeonhole due to its widespread musical styles, creating gloomy atmospheres with sharp growls and insane clear vocals.
Watch a new bass playthrough video for the track "Ain't Death Grand":
Order The Seven here.
The Seven tracklisting:
"La Haine"
"Ain't Death Grand"
"Wolf Within"
"Ghosts Of Greed"
"Mother Of All Gods"
"Estrangement"
"In My Dreams (Part 1 - Prelude)"
"In My Dreams (Part 2 - In Bitterness)"
"Kyrie / Gloria"
"The Divine"
“Kyrie / Gloria” video:
"Wolf Within" lyric video:
"Ain’t Death Grand" video:
Agathodaimon are:
Sathonys - Guitar, clean vocals
Nakhateth - Guitar
Von Yanesh - Bass
Ashtrael - Vocals
Mortos - Drums