ALABAMA THUNDERPUSSY Announce 2023 European Dates

Route One Booking has announced that recently reformed stoner metal / heavy metal kings, Alabama Thunderpussy, will return to Europe in late September / early October 2023.

The band got back together in late 2022 after a 15 year hiatus, and now feature Kyle Thomas (Exhorder, Trouble) on vocals! They will drag themselves out of Richmond, Virginia once again to perform at the following dates:

September

29 - Up In Smoke Festival - Pratteln, Switzerland

30 - Into The Void Festival - Leeuwarden, Netherlands

October

1 - Indra Club - Hamburg, Germany

2 - Rahuset - Copenhagen, Denmark

3 - Cassiopeia - Berlin, Germany

4 - TBC

5 - Bandhaus - Erfurt, Germany

6 - Keep It Low Festival - Munich, Germany

7 - Altoquandro - Zerobranco, Italy

8 - Splinter - Parma, Italy

9 - TBC

10 - Blah Blah - Turin, Italy

11 - TBC

12 - Glazart - Paris, France

13 - Zappa - Antwerp, Belgium

Tickets for all shows are on sale now at this location (except Italy where they will only be available at the door).