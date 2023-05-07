ALABAMA THUNDERPUSSY Announce 2023 European Dates
May 7, 2023, 32 minutes ago
Route One Booking has announced that recently reformed stoner metal / heavy metal kings, Alabama Thunderpussy, will return to Europe in late September / early October 2023.
The band got back together in late 2022 after a 15 year hiatus, and now feature Kyle Thomas (Exhorder, Trouble) on vocals! They will drag themselves out of Richmond, Virginia once again to perform at the following dates:
September
29 - Up In Smoke Festival - Pratteln, Switzerland
30 - Into The Void Festival - Leeuwarden, Netherlands
October
1 - Indra Club - Hamburg, Germany
2 - Rahuset - Copenhagen, Denmark
3 - Cassiopeia - Berlin, Germany
4 - TBC
5 - Bandhaus - Erfurt, Germany
6 - Keep It Low Festival - Munich, Germany
7 - Altoquandro - Zerobranco, Italy
8 - Splinter - Parma, Italy
9 - TBC
10 - Blah Blah - Turin, Italy
11 - TBC
12 - Glazart - Paris, France
13 - Zappa - Antwerp, Belgium
Tickets for all shows are on sale now at this location (except Italy where they will only be available at the door).