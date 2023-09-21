ALABAMA THUNDERPUSSY Announce Trio Of U.S. Live Dates

"We are happy to announce that we’ll be playing a few shows in the US this December," says Alabama Thunderpussy. "We have been visiting Raleigh, Atlanta and New Orleans since the earliest days of our career as a band and we can’t wait to get back to our roots. Please come out and say hello; it’s been a while!"

ATP got back together in late 2022 after a 15 year hiatus, and now feature Kyle Thomas (Exhorder, Trouble) on vocals! They will drag themselves out of Richmond, Virginia once again to perform on the following dates:

December

7 - Raleigh, NC - Chapel Of Bones

8 - Atlanta, GA - Boggs Social

9 - New Orleans, LA - Casa Gasa

Prior to playing Stateside, Alabama Thunderpussy will return to Europe in late September / early October. Catch them live at the following venues:

September

29 - Up In Smoke Festival - Pratteln, Switzerland

30 - Into The Void Festival - Leeuwarden, Netherlands

October

1 - Indra Club - Hamburg, Germany

2 - Rahuset - Copenhagen, Denmark

3 - Cassiopeia - Berlin, Germany

4 - Mephisto - Hannover, Germany

5 - Bandhaus - Erfurt, Germany

6 - Keep It Low Festival - Munich, Germany

7 - Altoquandro - Zerobranco, Italy

8 - Splinter - Parma, Italy

9 - Channel Zero - Ljubljana, Slovenia

10 - Blah Blah - Turin, Italy

11 - Caves Du Manoir - Martigny, Switzerland

12 - Glazart - Paris, France

13 - Music City - Antwerp, Belgium