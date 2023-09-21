ALABAMA THUNDERPUSSY Announce Trio Of U.S. Live Dates

September 21, 2023, 24 minutes ago

ALABAMA THUNDERPUSSY Announce Trio Of U.S. Live Dates

"We are happy to announce that we’ll be playing a few shows in the US this December," says Alabama Thunderpussy. "We have been visiting Raleigh, Atlanta and New Orleans since the earliest days of our career as a band and we can’t wait to get back to our roots. Please come out and say hello; it’s been a while!"

ATP got back together in late 2022 after a 15 year hiatus, and now feature Kyle Thomas (Exhorder, Trouble) on vocals! They will drag themselves out of Richmond, Virginia once again to perform on the following dates:

December
7 - Raleigh, NC - Chapel Of Bones
8 - Atlanta, GA - Boggs Social
9 - New Orleans, LA - Casa Gasa

Prior to playing Stateside, Alabama Thunderpussy will return to Europe in late September / early October. Catch them live at the following venues:

September
29 - Up In Smoke Festival - Pratteln, Switzerland
30 - Into The Void Festival - Leeuwarden, Netherlands

October
1 - Indra Club - Hamburg, Germany
2 - Rahuset - Copenhagen, Denmark
3 - Cassiopeia - Berlin, Germany
4 - Mephisto - Hannover, Germany
5 - Bandhaus - Erfurt, Germany
6 - Keep It Low Festival - Munich, Germany
7 - Altoquandro - Zerobranco, Italy
8 - Splinter - Parma, Italy
9 - Channel Zero - Ljubljana, Slovenia
10 - Blah Blah - Turin, Italy
11 - Caves Du Manoir - Martigny, Switzerland
12 - Glazart - Paris, France
13 - Music City - Antwerp, Belgium

 

 



