ALABAMA THUNDERPUSSY Announce Trio Of U.S. Live Dates
September 21, 2023, 24 minutes ago
"We are happy to announce that we’ll be playing a few shows in the US this December," says Alabama Thunderpussy. "We have been visiting Raleigh, Atlanta and New Orleans since the earliest days of our career as a band and we can’t wait to get back to our roots. Please come out and say hello; it’s been a while!"
ATP got back together in late 2022 after a 15 year hiatus, and now feature Kyle Thomas (Exhorder, Trouble) on vocals! They will drag themselves out of Richmond, Virginia once again to perform on the following dates:
December
7 - Raleigh, NC - Chapel Of Bones
8 - Atlanta, GA - Boggs Social
9 - New Orleans, LA - Casa Gasa
Prior to playing Stateside, Alabama Thunderpussy will return to Europe in late September / early October. Catch them live at the following venues:
September
29 - Up In Smoke Festival - Pratteln, Switzerland
30 - Into The Void Festival - Leeuwarden, Netherlands
October
1 - Indra Club - Hamburg, Germany
2 - Rahuset - Copenhagen, Denmark
3 - Cassiopeia - Berlin, Germany
4 - Mephisto - Hannover, Germany
5 - Bandhaus - Erfurt, Germany
6 - Keep It Low Festival - Munich, Germany
7 - Altoquandro - Zerobranco, Italy
8 - Splinter - Parma, Italy
9 - Channel Zero - Ljubljana, Slovenia
10 - Blah Blah - Turin, Italy
11 - Caves Du Manoir - Martigny, Switzerland
12 - Glazart - Paris, France
13 - Music City - Antwerp, Belgium