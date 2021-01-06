ALEXI LAIHO's Widow Thanks Fans For "Beautiful Energy And Support"; Previously Unreleased Live DEATH Covers Streaming

It was announced on January 4 that Children Of Bodom / Bodom After Midnight frontman Alexi Laiho passed away last week due to ongoing health issues. Alexi Laiho's widow, Kelli Wright-Laiho, took to Instagram to thank fans for their support.

Says Kelli: "Thank you all so much for your beautiful energy and support. I’m taking time out to grieve our enormous loss with our immediate Finnish and Australian family. Understandably, as you are, we’re completely broken but wanted you to know, We love and appreciate you all so much. 💔

In other Alexi Laiho-related news, journalist/author Björn "Nalle" Österman has posted two unreleased live recordings of Death songs, sung by Alexi at a memorial concert held in 2002 for Chuck Schuldiner.

Says Österman: "As a tribute for both Schuldiner and Laiho I thought it would be fitting to release two live recordings sung by Alexi from a memorial concert held in 2002 for the memory of late Death singer-guitarist Chuck Schuldiner that have remained in the vaults - until now.

"On Friday 1st of March 2002 a memorial concert was held at Nosturi in Helsinki, Finland for late death metal legend Chuck Schuldiner, who passed away from to cancer on Thursday 13th of December 2001, only 34-years-old. Four bands performed on this memorial event: Diablo, Norther, Morbid Dream and a Finnish ”all-star group” called Evil Chucks, who played only material from the first three albums of Schuldiner’s pioneering death metal band, Death.

Vocals in Evil Chucks were handled by three Finnish golden greats: Taneli Jarva (Sentenced, Poison Whisky), Jari Hurskainen (Gandalf, The Scourger) and Alexi Laiho, who sang two songs from Death's third album Spiritual Healing - 'Within My Mind' and 'Defensive Personalities'."

Lineup on these recordings:

Alexi Laiho - Vocals (Children Of Bodom, Bodom After Midnight)

Mitja Harvilahti - Guitars (Moonsorrow)

Janne Perttilä - Guitars (Moonsorrow, Barren Earth)

Oppu Laine - Bass (Amorphis, Chaosbreed, Barren Earth)

Nalle Österman - Drums (Gandalf, Chaosbreed)