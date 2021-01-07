ALEXI LAIHO Tribute Video Posted By Members Of IMMORTAL GUARDIAN, HELION PRIME, OCEANS OF SLUMBER

The metal world was shocked and saddened earlier this week by the news of the passing of metal guitar legend, Children Of Bodom's Alexi Laiho. As one of the most influential guitarists of his generation, the loss of his unquestionable impact is felt around the globe by metal musicians who he inspired.

Members of Immortal Guardian are just a few of those who admired and were impacted by Laiho's musical leadership.

In recognition of his monumental career and effect on them as fans and songwriters, Immortal Guardian guitarist Gabriel Guardian, vocalist Carlos Zema and drummer Justin Piedimonte along with friends Mary Zimmer (Helion Prime), Semir Özerkan (Oceans Of Slumber), and Rex VanCandy are sharing a tribute video covering Children Of Bodom's track "Downfall".

Gabriel Guardian comments: "This is our tribute to one of the greatest metal guitar players who ever lived: Alexi Laiho. This man influenced me in ways no other guitar player ever has. Alexi set the bar for all of us! Him and Santana are my top 2 favorite guitar players of all time. I watched all his live videos/DVDs religiously as a kid and was so influenced by all the legendary music Children Of Bodom and Sinergy made to be like them. Those dual guitar/keyboard leads set the vibe/bar for me for many many years learning how to play music. I’m so sad to see the world has one less guitar legend. His music helped me get through some of my darkest days and he inspired me to make metal music from day one.

"Big thanks to my friends who collaborated with me to make this tribute happen. We are all Bodom fans and had so much fun making this video. We are all so saddened by the news and we coped with it by doing what we do best, playing music. I hope where ever Alexi is, he can hear our tribute and feel the infinite amounts of love all his fans have for him. Until we meet again... RIP Alexi Laiho (WildChild)."

The video can be seen below: