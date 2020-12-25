ANIMAZE X Featuring OBSESSION Members MICHAEL VESCERA And JOHN BRUNO Release Official Video For "AniMazing Xmas"
AniMaze X is a project started by the members of best selling D-Metal Stars / AniMetal USA, featuring Michael Vescera (vocals / Obsession, ex-Loudness), John Bruno (guitars / Obsession), Rudy Sarzo (bass / The Guess Who, ex.Ozzy Osbourne, ex-Quiet Riot) and BJ Zampa (drums / House Of Lords). The project focuses on a wider variety of music themes such as superheros, popular cartoons, Broadway musicals, movie soundtracks, as well as the D-Metal Stars “classics”.
They recently released a new album, AniMazing Xmas, which is avaiulable via Amazon and most digital platforms. Check out the official video for the title track below.
The tracklist is as follows:
"AniMazing Xmas"
"The Grinch"
"Rudolph The Red Nose Reindeer"
"Just Like Christmas"
"Jingle Bell Rock"
"Let It Go"
"Snow Miser/Heat Miser"
"Santa Claus Is Coming To Town"
"Teddy Bears Picnic"
"Ain’t We Got Fun"