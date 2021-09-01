ANTICHRIST SIEGE MACHINE Issue “Unleashed Hostility” Video

Richmond, Virginia-based black/death duo Antichrist Siege Machine prepares to unload their combative second LP, Purifying Blade, through Profound Lore Records in early October. Today, a video for the new single “Unleashed Hostility” has been issued alongside preorders for the brutalizing album.

Antichrist Siege Machine was formed in 2016 as an alliance between RZ and SB. Through extensive touring along the East Coast and multiple releases, the band has solidified their place as a violent force to be reckoned with. Each effort has further developed the duo’s sound, enhancing the barbarity of previous releases.

The new storm of Antichrist Siege Machine’s second full-length, Purifying Blade, now approaches. Sustaining the unhinged violence on display on 2020’s Filth Of The World EP, the band rises victorious in the temple assaulted; each track on Purifying Blade is a weapon wielded by wickedness and hatred directed at the heart of Christendom. Faces of black evil, shields hardened with the cracked ribs of the dead.

Filmed and edited by Daniel Wagner, Antichrist Siege Machine presents an official video for “Unleashed Hostility,” displaying the bludgeoning attack this duo deploys.

Purifying Blade will see release through Profound Lore on LP, CD, and digital platforms on October 8. Find preorders for all territories and formats here.

Surrounding the release of Purifying Blade, Antichrist Siege Machine will take their carnage to the streets, having confirmed a hometown Richmond gig with Gatecreeper, Genocide Pact, and Mutually Assured Destruction on September 10th, followed by a show with Morbosidad, Unholy Spirits, and False Prophet in Brooklyn on September 25th. October sees them in Milwaukee on the 16th with Pan-Amerikan Native Front, Pig’s Blood, and Impure, then in Washington, DC for the Purifying Blade record release show with Bog Body and Ilsa on the 30th. The band plays Mass Destruction IV with Suffocation, Repulsion, Nuclear Assault, and more in November, and they are already booked for Maryland Deathfest and Total Death Over Mexico in 2022. Watch for further updates.