ANVIL Debut Official Music Video For New Single "Feed Your Fantasy"

Canadian metal legends, Anvil, have released the official music video for "Feed Your Fantasy", the first single from their 20th studio album, One And Only, out June 28 via AFM Records on three different vinyl versions and as a digipak CD. Pre-order the album here, and watch the video below.

As pioneers of the genre, Anvil has forged a path of uncompromising metal excellence for over four decades, and One And Only is a testament to their enduring power and influence. Their 20th studio album showcases Anvil at their finest, delivering a relentless onslaught of blistering riffs, thunderous drums, and anthemic choruses that will leave you electrified. With tracks that resonate with the raw energy and passion that define their sound, One And Only solidifies Anvil's place as true masters of heavy metal.

Tracklisting:

"One And Only"

"Feed Your Fantasy"

"Fight For Your Rights"

"Heartbroken"

"Gold And Diamonds"

"Dead Man Shoes"

"Truth Is Dying"

"Rocking The World"

"Run Away"

"World Of Fools"

"Condemned Liberty"

"Blind Rage"

"Feed Your Fantasy" video:

Anvil will play a rare concert at the El Mocambo, the legendary venue in Toronto, ON (Canada), this Saturday, April 6. Support will be provided by Devilwitch and Buffalo Bill.

About the event: The legends return! The Canadian trio Anvil belongs to one of the most distinctive bands of their genre, often cited as having influenced notable metal acts such as Slayer, Megadeath, Metallica or Anthrax! After 40 years in the music industry, touring the world in sold-out venues, and garnering critically acclaim for Anvil! The Story of Anvil - the number #1 music documentary of every metalhead.

El Mocambo is a fully accessible venue, and only 375 tickets are available for the 19+ event. Doors open at 8 PM.

Get tickets here.