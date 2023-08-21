ANVIL - Pre-Production Rehearsals For New Album Complete; Six Shows Announced For Southern Ontario

August 21, 2023, an hour ago

Back in January, Canadian metal legends Anvil announced they had begun pre-production rehearsals for the follow-up to 2022's Impact Is Imminent album, stating, "13 smashing tracks all written. Expect more crushing Anvil."
 
Anvil drummer Robb Reiner has now checked in with the following update:
 
 
The band has also announced new tour dates for Canada. The schedule is available below.
 
October
13 - Historic Red Dog - Peterborough, Ontario
14 - Overtime Sports Bar - Kingston, Ontario
26 - The Coulson Entertainment Centre - Sudbury, Ontario
 
November
3 - Maxwell's - Waterloo, Ontario
9 - The Queens Nightclub - Barrie, Ontario
17 - The Rockpile - Toronto, Ontario


