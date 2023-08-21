ANVIL - Pre-Production Rehearsals For New Album Complete; Six Shows Announced For Southern Ontario

Back in January, Canadian metal legends Anvil announced they had begun pre-production rehearsals for the follow-up to 2022's Impact Is Imminent album, stating, "13 smashing tracks all written. Expect more crushing Anvil."

Anvil drummer Robb Reiner has now checked in with the following update:

The band has also announced new tour dates for Canada. The schedule is available below.

October

13 - Historic Red Dog - Peterborough, Ontario

14 - Overtime Sports Bar - Kingston, Ontario

26 - The Coulson Entertainment Centre - Sudbury, Ontario

November

3 - Maxwell's - Waterloo, Ontario

9 - The Queens Nightclub - Barrie, Ontario

17 - The Rockpile - Toronto, Ontario