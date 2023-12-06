APOCALYPTICA Launch Patreon Teaser Video

Apocalyptica have released the video below, along with the following message:

"Join the Apocalyptica Patreon family! Over the last couple of months, we had a lot of conversations about how to create a digital space for our community in which we are not limited by algorithms. We had brainstormings about how to get more interaction with you guys, talks about special merch items, ideas about how to publish unseen material… and finally found the platform for all of this: Patreon! Join us and be part of the next chapter in our band history."

