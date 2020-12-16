ARCHSPIRE Complete Recordings For New Full-Length; New European Tour Dates Announced

Canadian tech death masters, Archspire, have just completed the recording for the full-length follow up to 2017's JUNO Award nominated Relentless Mutation. The offering was once again recorded by Dave Otero and will be unleashed onto the masses in 2021. Stay tuned for more details.

"WE DID IT! We completed our 6-week sentence in Music Prison (Flatline Audio Studios in Colorado) with Tech Support Professional Dave Otero at the helm!" exclaims Archspire. "We went with Dave once again as a follow-up to our 2017 release: Relentless Mutation, where our deep love for him was first kindled. This album is a product of roughly two and a half years of writing, and we truly feel it's the most solid material we've ever created. This album is very fast, so please enjoy responsibly. Stay Tech!"

Moreover, the band has announced new European tour dates for November/December 2021. The band will be blasting through 12 cities at 350 bpm and a full list of confirmed shows can be viewed here, where tickets are now on sale.

Lineup:

Dean Lamb: guitar

Spencer Prewett: drums

Oliver Rae Aleron: vocals

Tobi Morelli: guitar

Jared Smith: bass