ARCTIS Release Strong Anthem Of Resilence "Tell Me Why"; Music Video

With the release of their third single, Finnish modern metal act Arctis is prepared to unleash their fast approaching self-titled debut album, out this Friday, November 1 via Napalm Records.

The feeling of being lost and hurt, especially after a betrayal can be devastating – but can also inspire a hymn for the strong-hearted as Arctis proves with their new earworm “Tell Me Why”. Despite the pain, stunning vocalist Alva Sandström insists she won´t be brought down and will keep fighting through tough times. An anthem for facing challenges while trying to stay strong, making it relatable to anyone who has felt heartache or confusion.

Arctis is set to take listeners on an exhilarating journey, blending the essence of nature with technological innovation. Inspired by Finland's dramatic seasonal changes, their storytelling captivates fans in ways that go beyond just the music. Arctis features production by Jimmy Westerlund (Sturm und Drang), mixing by Stefan Glaumann (Rammstein), and mastering by Svante Forsbäck (Rammstein). This fall, the band will join forces with Finnish metal legends Apocalyptica for an exciting tour, showcasing their self-titled debut album live on stage and solidifying their reputation as a must-see act.

Arctis comment on their new single: “We’re almost there. ‘Tell Me Why’ is the last echo before the ice shatters and the full force of Arctis is unleashed. Step into the cold, feel the frost creeping closer and let the shadows guide you. The album looms on the horizon... are you ready?”

Watch the official video for “Tell Me Why”:

Arctis is more than just a band—it’s an otherworldly experience, led by the enigmatic and powerful Ice Queen, Alva. Draped in her shining white battle suit, Alva’s ethereal presence transcends the stage, her voice weaving through realms both known and unknown, pulling her followers into a captivating journey. By her side stand the dark-clad warriors: Björn the Captain, whose unshakable command leads the band into uncharted sonic territories; Michael the Magician, a mysterious figure whose fingers conjure sounds that transport audiences across time and space; Mats the Rambler, the wild-hearted spirit who channels untamed energy into every note; and Mika the Sage, whose rhythmic pulse guides Arctis through the mystical realms they explore.

Together, these figures form a force unlike any other—a powerful and dynamic energy that blurs the lines between reality and fantasy. On stage, they do not simply perform, they create an experience—one that immerses fans in the Arctis universe, where music, story, and atmosphere collide, leaving a lasting imprint on all who witness their journey. Arctis is not just a sound; it is a feeling, a moment suspended in time, an escape into a world where legends come to life.

Drawing inspiration on northern themes as metaphors, Arctis explores mental struggles and the internal battles within modern chaos. The strong opener, “I’ll Give You Hell”, delves into the complexities of romance, highlighting the inevitable downfall that arises from a relationship, where honesty and commitment are lacking. With its original version already amassing 5 million streams to date, Finnish modern metal act Arctis is set to add to the song's impressive reception with the release of their own rendition of “Bimbo" (Lambretta cover). With a 2000s pop-rock vibe, “Remedy” addresses drug addiction and the steep price one is willing to pay for it. The mystical “Tell Me Why” paints a starry landscape of anger and self-deception while the enchanting “Frozen Swan” showcases personal musical talent while exploring the concept of self-freedom. This smoothly transitions into the upbeat “Fire”, which explores the risks of drug consumption, before flowing seamlessly into “When The Lights Go Out” lyrically exploring nocturnal metaphors through vivid passages. Closing the album, “Theatre Of Tragedy” features powerful guitar riffs, underscoring the limitations of personal human struggle.

Whether through music, artwork, or storytelling, Arctis creates a multi-dimensional world that fans can immerse themselves in and explore, transcending genre boundaries and offering a truly unique experience. Prepare for an onslaught of powerful riffs, epic melodies, and the raw energy that has never been seen before.

Arctis about their debut album: “The moment we've been dreaming of is finally here, and we couldn’t be more excited to share it with you all. It’s been a long road, filled with hard work, late nights, and an unbreakable passion for music, but we’re thrilled to announce that our first single is out, our debut album is on the way, and we’re hitting the road for our first tour. Now, we’re ready to take on the world, bring our music to life on stage, and connect with each and every one of you. This is just the beginning, and we’re so happy to have you with us as we start this next chapter. Get ready, because we’re coming in full force – and we can’t wait to see you on the road.”

Arctis will be available in the following formats:

- 1LP Gatefold Aquamarine

- 1LP Gatefold Black

- 1CD Digisleeve

- Digital Album

Pre-order Arctis here.

Arctis tracklisting:

"I'll Give You Hell"

"Bimbo"

"Remedy"

"Tell Me Why"

"Frozen Swan"

"WWM"

"Fire"

"Child Of The Night"

"When The Lights Go Out"

"No Slave"

"Theatre Of Tragedy"

“Bimbo” video:





"I'll Give You Hell" video:

Experience Arctis live on Tour with Apocalyptica.

Arctis are:

Alva Sandström - Vocals

Michael Mikander - Guitar

Björn Johansson - Guitar

Mats Ödahl - Bass

Mika Paananen - Drums

(Photo - Harri Luostarinen)