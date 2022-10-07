ARKHAM WITCH Releases Swords Against Death Album

The long-awaited fourth full-length album of the UK's heavy metal brigands Arkham Witch titled Swords Against Death was released by Metal on Metal Records on September 30.

According to the label, "Those who prefer the style from their first two albums will be happy to hear that the band returned to it, shedding the more light-hearted melodic punky influences from their previous one. Their two self-released EPs from 2021 and 2022 already showed this shift. These British lads and lass serve dirty and epic heavy metal, as raw as blacksmith's chin - the urge to raise your fist and sing along to their catchy songs is almost impossible to resist. Anybody into Cirith Ungol, Hell, Manilla Road, Saint Vitus, Witchfinder General, Thin Lizzy, Deep Switch, Lucifer's Fall, Magister Templi and the like will surely enjoy this album."

The cover art was painted by the label owner, Jowita Kaminska-Peruzzi (Exodus, Attacker, Witchburner, Midnight Priest, Manilla Road, Forsaken, Deceased, Meliah Rage, Arkham Witch, Metal Law, Ignitor).

“Yog-Sothoth”:

“Sentinels Of Steel”: