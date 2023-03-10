ARTILLERY Drummer JOSUA MADSEN Killed In Bus Accident

Artillery drummer Josua Madsen - who is featured on the band's four latest albums - has passed away after being hit by a bus on Thursday (March 9, 2023) on a dark country road between Copenhagen and Roskilde, Denmark. He is said to have been walking home after rehearsing with a new band.

Artillery founder/guitarist, Michael Stützer Hansen, shared the sad news via his Facebook page, writing (translated): "How terrible it is, words fail. It is deeply tragic to have lost my friend Josua who has had a really hard time, but was on his way back. Hope he meets Morten where he is going. All my thoughts go to the family, especially to his son Alexander."

A message posted at Artillery's page follows:

"Dear friends, fans, and family. Today we awoke to the tragic news of the passing of our dear friend and bandmate Josua.

Dear Josua. For the last ten years, you have been a part of our extended family. We have played, fought, laughed, and cried together and looked to the future alongside appreciating our now. You had a kind spirit and a big heart.

Our thoughts and prayers are with your son and family. We wish you peace and joy on your journey. Take care friend, and rock on, wherever you are."

Artillery added: "We are deeply saddened by the passing of our former drummer Josua, but as we are on the road with a new drummer we will fulfill all our contracts and concerts In Josuas spirit."





Back on January 21, Artillery announced that they had enlisted a new drummer for their Latin American tour.

Said the band: "Frederik Kjelstrup Hansen is the name! Young ambitious hardworking drummer who play our songs with the right feeling and heavyness and also like a good dad joke. A big thanks to the 72 drummers from all over the world who wrote us 🙂 So Latin America here we come, are you coming?"

