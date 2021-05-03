AS I LAY DYING - Woman Suing Frontman TIM LAMBESIS For Burns Suffered From Bonfire Accident

The San Diego Union-Tribune is reporting that a woman is suing the frontman of the metal band As I Lay Dying, alleging she suffered second-degree burns when he sprayed a flammable liquid into a fire pit at his parents’ North County residence.

Vivienne Barcena alleges that she was standing near the fire pit on December 12 when Timothy Lambesis squirted an accelerant into it, causing flames to “explode out” and up her arm, back and mid-section.

Lambesis was injured in the fire, which he referenced in a December 16 Instagram post that featured a photo of him laid up in a hospital bed. In the caption, he wrote “the entire gas cap fell off when trying to use a little from the trickle tip to get a bonfire started. Gas got all over my clothes and I ended up burning 25% of my body.”

Barcena had accompanied a friend to the home for a holiday gathering, according to her suit filed Tuesday in San Diego Superior Court, which also names Lambesis’ parents as defendants.

Read the full story at The San Diego Union-Tribune.