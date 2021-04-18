ASHBA Recording With DEBBIE GIBSON

Guitarist DJ Ashba (Sixx:A.M., Guns N' Roses) has shared a 46 second video on Facebook that shows him "creating some magic" with Debbie Gibson.

Debbie Gibson released her debut album Out Of The Blue in 1987, which spawned several international hits, later being certified triple platinum in The United States. One of those singles, "Foolish Beat", made Gibson the youngest female artist to write, produce, and perform a Billboard Hot 100 #1 single. Her double platinum second album Electric Youth (1989), provided Gibson another U.S. #1 hit with "Lost in Your Eyes". Gibson was recognized by ASCAP as Songwriter of the Year, along with Bruce Springsteen, in 1989.

Stay tuned for further details.