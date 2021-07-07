ASPHALT VALENTINE Announce New Guitarist VICTOR ADRIEL

Asphalt Valentine have announced their new guitarist, Victor Adriel. Says the band, "Hailing from São Paulo, Brazil, Victor joined the band just a couple of weeks ago and is ready to hit the road for all the upcoming shows. We are super stoked to have him a part of the AV crew!"

Vocalist Joe Flynt states: “The whole band is excited that we released another record. It’s been years or since we did the Into The Red EP and a lot has changed with the band. We almost called it a day a while back but then I got a call from another band from the area to fill in on vocals. While I was out on the road with them my creative energy started to flow again. When I got back from the road, I was so fired up and ready to get back at it I called the guys up and we started to finish writing and recording Twisted Road. It all came together pretty quickly once everyone was back in band mode. I feel like we’ve put together something really special, and I’m looking forward to hearing what the fans think about it. We’re all so proud of this album. It’s definitely a big jump from our previous efforts and the material is so much stronger now and adding Victor has made all of us step up our game."

Asphalt Valentine released their latest studio effort, Twisted Road, on February 28, 2020 along with three videos.