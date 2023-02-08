ASTRONOMICA Feat. Former CRIMSON GLORY Singer WADE BLACK Working On Debut Album; Teaser Streaming
Former Crimson Glory singer Wade Black has announced his Astronomica band is working on a new album. Astronomica is named after the 1999 CG album that Wade sang on.
An album promo is now available:
For three decades, Wade Black has triumphed and stayed metal recording and touring internationally in bands such as Crimson Glory, Leatherwolf, Seven Witches, Leash Law, and Chalice Of Sin.