ASTRONOMICA Feat. Former CRIMSON GLORY Singer WADE BLACK Working On Debut Album; Teaser Streaming

February 8, 2023, an hour ago

Former Crimson Glory singer Wade Black has announced his Astronomica band is working on a new album. Astronomica is named after the 1999 CG album that Wade sang on. 

An album promo is now available:

For three decades, Wade Black has triumphed and stayed metal recording and touring internationally in bands such as Crimson Glory, Leatherwolf, Seven Witches, Leash Law, and Chalice Of Sin. 



