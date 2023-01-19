ASYLENCE Ask For "Eternity, Please" In New Music Video Off Endanger Us All

Hailing from Detroit, Michigan, melodic death metal band Asylence will release their new album, Endanger Us All, on February 24, 2023. In the lead-up to its unveiling, the quartet is sharing their next single “Eternity, Please”, accompanied by a music video. On this track, the band’s black metal influences are more prominent at the beginning, before taking a turn into their own sound. With a little bit of experimentation, it is the darkest and most brooding track on the record. The band dives into details about the song:

“The lyrics tell a tale of a king who wanders his halls with no question to his reign but still he suffers. Heavy and lonely is the crown, and the years can feel like an eternity alone. We wanted to continue to show off the newer material, and this one starts off as heavy as you could ever want. Definitely a blend of old influences and the newer direction we’re taking, this song was a challenge to write but we couldn’t be more proud. This song is the perfect representation of the direction we want to continue for our music.”

Vocalist Ryan Lang explains that he wrote the lyrics to this song coming out of a pretty heavy depression, and he feels like it shines through. Misery loves company, sometimes the misery never truly goes away. As for the rest of the album, lyrically it’s mixed because of the timeline in which songs were written, but overall the band feels like it hits the way it was meant to. They try to convey a message to their audience more than they try to shock with vulgarity, and Lang’s message is usually that of self-awareness and the horrors that can occur under the guise of salvation. Musically these songs weave the emotion and intensity of their message.

Endanger Us All artwork and tracklisting:

"A Call To Arms"

"Endanger Us All"

"The Garden of Disrespect"

"Eternity, Please"

"In Solidarity, We Die"

"Arrows For Christ"

"In This Hell"

"Soulless"

"A War Waging Within"