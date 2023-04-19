ATHEIST ALIEN Release Debut Album; Former CANDLEMASS Vocalist ROBERT LOWE Featured On "Stone Tape Theory" Track

A Tale Of Pentacles, the debut full-length album by Atheist Alien, is now available via Laser Yoga Records. Order your copy here, and find a full album audio stream below.

Born from the cold ashes of a thousand dead gods. Atheist Alien is epic spoken word poetry in the tradition of the Iliad, the Mahabharata and

Edgar Allan Poe, fused with the dark unrelenting brutality of doom metal. Album features former Candlemass vocalist, Robert Lowe, on the track, "Stone Tape Theory".

The album was produced by Paul Dinenthal Taylor and Brian Horustopheles Labrecque.

Tracklisting:

"A Tale of Pentacles"

"Forced Lava"

"Nightmare Fuel"

"Purification Sermon"

"Satanic Panic"

"Stone Tape Theory"

"Testimony Of Those Who Hate You"

"The Serpent And The Master"

"White Deceivers"

A Tale of Pentacles by Atheist Alien

Lineup:

Dinenthal - all synthesizers

Horustopheles - vocals

Robert Lowe - vocals on "Stone Tape Theory"

Nita Morrígan - duet vocals on "Testimony Of Those Who Hate Uou"

Simon Skrlec - drums