ATHENA XIX Launch Lyric Video For "I Wish" Feat. Former KAMELOT Frontman ROY KHAN

Athena XIX present the third single from their new album, Everflow Part 1: Frames Of Humanity, which will be released on October 25 via Reigning Phoenix Music (RPM).

"I Wish" is a magnificent new hymn by the Italian cult progressive quintet, and features none other than vocalist Roy Khan (Conception, ex-Kamelot) as counterpart to frontman Fabio Lione (Angra, ex-Rhapsody Of Fire), creating a brilliant duet that many melodic/power/symphonic metal maniacs thought they would never hear.

Check out the lyric video below, and stream/purchase the single here.

"Finally me and Roy together on one song! I was really happy to know that he liked the song and wanted to be part of this new Athena XIX record, he was free to improvise and to record his parts the way he wanted to. I just sent him the song with my vocals and let him freely add and sing in the moments he preferred to and I have to say that the combination is amazing! Our two voices combine very well! I'm sure that fans will love it! It's a really nice and cool song, with a great chorus in my opinion, one of the best tracks on this record and a perfect choice thinking about Roy's voice and style," jubilates singer Fabio Lione.

Pre-order/pre-save the Everflow Part 1: Frames Of Humanity album here

Everflow Part 1: Frames Of Humanity tracklisting:

"Frames Of Humanity"

"Legacy Of The World"

"The Day We Obscured The Sun"

"The Seed"

"I Wish" feat. Roy Khan

"The Calm Before The Storm"

"What You Most Desire"

"The Conscience Of Everything"

"Where Innocence Disappears"

"Idle Mind"

"Synchrolife"

"Inception"

"The Departure"

"Frames Of Humanity" video:

"The Conscience Of Everything" lyric video:

Originating in 1991, Athena released their most successful album to date, A New Religion?, in 1998 - still recognized and appropriately rewarded as the best prog metal album of an Italian band ever. The original band members finally reunited in 2019 - after several lineup changes and a hiatus - writing new songs which will be released in October via Reigning Phoenix Music (RPM).

Athena XIX are:

Fabio Lione - vocals

Simone Pellegrini - guitars

Gabriele Guidi - keyboards

Alessio Sabella - bass

Matteo Amoroso - drums

(Band photo - Damiano Tarantino)