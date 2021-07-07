Australian Death Metallers NEFARIYM Release New Single / Visualizer "Succubus"

Old school death metal band Nefariym is set to release their debut album Morbid Delusions on September 24th via Inverse Records. The band was formed in Melbourne, Australia in 2019 by Mark Kelson and Richie Poate, both of the melodic doom band The Eternal. What started as an idea to pay homage to the golden era of early '90s death metal formed in a fully fledged band and the crushing album Morbid Delusions was forged.

The second single, "Succubus", is released today and Mark Kelson comments:

"The downfall of man is the female demon whose sexual prowess renders the man powerless strength turns to weakness as the succubus consumes the soul, removing the will to live. Beware the succubus and her evil intentions. "

Pre-order Morbid Delusions here.

Tracklist:

"Veiled In Death" (Intro)

"Succubus"

"A Morbid Delusion"

"Tearing The Flesh From The Bone"

"Wallow In The Filth"

"Monolithic Dread"

"Humanity Falls"

"Endless Decay"

"The Seeds Of Hate"

"Into The Blackened Abyss"

"Circle Of The Tyrants" (Celtic Frost cover)

Photo by Mark Kelson