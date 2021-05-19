Australian Death Metallers NEFARIYM To Release Debut Album In September; New Single / Lyric Video "A Morbid Delusion" Streaming

Old school death metal band Nefariym is set to release their debut album Morbid Delusions on September 24th via Inverse Records. The band was formed in Melbourne, Australia in 2019 by Mark Kelson and Richie Poate, both of the melodic doom band The Eternal. What started as an idea to pay homage to the golden era of early 90’s death metal formed in a fully fledged band and the crushing album Morbid Delusions was forged.

First single "A Morbid Delusion" is released today and Mark Kelson comments: "Mankind’s demise is nearing completion. As the fabric of society disintegrates society approaches is impending doom. A festering depravity of sickness and filth will be all your children ever know."



Pre-order Morbid Delusions here.

Tracklist:



"Veiled In Death" (Intro)

"Succubus"

"A Morbid Delusion"

"Tearing The Flesh From The Bone"

"Wallow In The Filth"

"Monolithic Dread"

"Humanity Falls"

"Endless Decay"

"The Seeds Of Hate"

"Into The Blackened Abyss"

"Circle Of The Tyrants" (Celtic Frost cover)