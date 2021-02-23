Australian Rockers THE UGLY KINGS Sign Worldwide Deal With Napalm Records

Napalm Records is pleased to announce that Australian blues-rocking powerhouse The Ugly Kings has inked a worldwide record deal with the premium Austrian rock and metal label!

The uprising foursome offers a strong injection of energy and emotion while interweaving catchy riffs and stomping rhythms with deep reaching, soulful vocals. After releasing a first glimpse with the mini-album Of Sins in 2015, The Ugly Kings unveiled their top-notch debut, Darkness Is My Home, three years later. The band's latest offering, the two-track EP Gypsy Queen, is another high energy hard rock outburst, fanning the fires of a bright future!

Achieved in only a short time, The Ugly Kings already boast an impressive number of shows and have shared the stage with high-class bands like Airbourne, Papa Roach, 1000mods and Rival Sons. During this adventurous journey, the Melbourne based unit gathered a huge amount of fans along the way and convinced their well-known colleagues as well: “The Ugly Kings have really got their own thing going on and it rocks! I love all the dynamics, pushing and pulling and then always smashing it out. Great intensity and power," said Joel O’Keeffe (Airbourne frontman and lead guitarist).

The Ugly Kings is currently working on their second full-length album – more to be announced soon!

The Ugly Kings on the signing: "It is with great honour and excitement that we join the mighty Napalm Records family! On the brink of recording our brand new album, we feel this partnership comes at the perfect time in our career. We look forward to a long and fruitful relationship with Napalm Records and we can't wait to release new music in 2021!"

Napalm Records A&R Sebastian Muench states: "We are super excited to announce the signing of one of the most talented Blues Rock bands ever! The Ugly Kings, hailing from Melbourne, released an amazing album in 2018, Darkness Is My Home, and we anticipate a new hard blues rock masterpiece is just on the horizon! Welcome to the Napalm family!"

Enjoy this energizing blues rock attitude and listen to the soulful tunes of "Promised Land", taken from the debut album, Darkness Is My Home, below.





The Ugly Kings:

Christos Athanasias - guitar

Nicolas Dumont - bass

Joel Martin - drums

Russell Clark - vocals

Photo: Stephen Boxshall (Rag and Bone Photography)