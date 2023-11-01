Austria’s KONTRUST Launch Third Single “lederhosen overkill”

Always hungry, wild and full of surprises, Austrian crossover legends Kontrust are one of the most extravagant and exciting acts on the scene. With their new single and official music video for “lederhosen overkill” the band taps into their well-known stage attire, fusing modern and heavy tunes with the roots of their home country. The song is cut from their new studio album, madworld, out this Friday.

On their first album in nine years, Kontrust present new vocalist Julia Ivanova and new drummer Joey Sebald, who already won over live audiences in the summer of 2022 at huge festivals such as Graspop Metal Meeting, Hellfest Open Air, Barcelona Rockfest and Resurrection Fest.

Throughout their two decade-spanning career, the Austrian based outfit has gained millions and millions of YouTube views with their exciting music videos, with over 15 million views on the electrifying hits “Hey DJ!” and “Bomba” alone. With their new album, madworld, Kontrust prove their standing as an unpredictable force in the scene - ready to exceed everything they have achieved so far!

Kontrust on “lederhosen overkill”:

“Lederhosen, the ancient cursed battle attire of legends. These enchanted garments hold the power to harm both wearer and onlookers. Beware, for the mystical Dirndl are most vulnerable when these treacherous lederhosen fall into the wrong hands.”

On madworld, Kontrust sticks to their lively, playful and experimental signature style, ready to entertain old and new audiences alike. Extremely danceable “madhouse” and “rock to outer space” feature heavy riffs and party pop vocals. The latter showcases that, despite the overall positive attitude and party mentality, Kontrust don’t shy away from focusing on serious themes, like escaping the devastation of earth to possibly aim for a new beginning. That feeling continues with the standout track “the end”, slowing it down halfway through madworld, while still providing massive rhythms and a sing-along chorus. With heavy and catchy “lederhosen overkill” the Austrians tap into their well-known stage attire. Electronic influences on closing track “i can’t control it” absorb the listener before the album fades out.

Without a shadow of a doubt, Kontrust are one of the most extravagant and exciting acts in the scene, and have enthralled fans and critics alike with an inimitable sense of fusing various genres like reggae, pop and dance with heavy hard rock riffs, spliced with their very own way of representing the roots of their home country. This synthesis of styles has brought them not only notable chart entries for several releases, but also high recognition in the form of the “Austrian Newcomer Award” for their debut album, as well as the “AMADEUS Austrian Music Award” - Austria’s biggest and most important prize for national bands and artists - for their second album, Time To Tango.

Kontrust add: "In a world already spinning out of control, we've cranked up the madness to 11 on madworld. This audacious venture marks a milestone for us, as we proudly present our first entirely self-produced album. It's a sonic storm like no other, where vibrant sounds clash and blend in a symphony of controlled chaos - embrace the sensory overload and prepare to be swept away by a unique excess of Kontrust that will leave you thirsting for more."

madworld will be available in the following formats:

- 1LP Gatefold Transparent Green

- 1LP Gatefold Transparent Orange

- Shirt & 1-CD Digipack Bundle

- Digital Album

Pre-order here.

madworld tracklisting:

"i physically like you"

"madhouse"

"rock to outer space"

"black soul"

"criminal"

"the end"

"pulling"

"lederhosen overkill"

"masterpiece of a monster"

"u.f.i.u."

"i can't control it"

"lederhosen overkill" video:

"the end" video:

"i physically like you" video:

Kontrust is:

Julia Ivanova - Vocals

Stefan Lichtenberger - Vocals

Michael Wolff - Guitar / Programmings

Gregor Kutschera - Bass

Johannes Sebald - Drums

Manuel Haglmüller - Percussions / Programmings

(Photo - Andreas Rager)