AVENGED SEVENFOLD Release New Version Of "We Love You"; Visualizer

Avenged Sevenfold have released a new version of "We Love You", out now on all platforms. A visualizer can be viewed below.

Says the band: "We had a lot of fun reimagining 'We Love You' with Pussy Riot creator, Nadya Tolokonnikova. Stream it now here, and check out our collaborative balaclava at a7xworld.com - proceeds benefiting SOS North Caucasus."

Avenged Sevenfold previously released a video for "Mattel", featured on the band's new album, Life Is But A Dream..., out now via Warner Records. Order the new album here, and watch the clip below.

Tracklisting:

"Game Over"

"Mattel"

"Nobody"

"We Love You"

"Cosmic"

"Beautiful"

"Easier"

"G"

"(O)rdinary"

"(D)eath"

"Life Is But A Dream..."

"Mattel" video:

"We Love You" video:

"Nobody" video:

Avenged Sevenfold's tour dates are listed below.

October

7 - Chula Vista, CA - North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre

8 - Phoenix, AZ - Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre

10 - Albuquerque, NM - Isleta Amphitheater

12 - The Woodlands, TX - The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion

13 - Austin, TX - Germania Insurance Amphitheater

15 - Fort Worth, TX - Dickies Arena