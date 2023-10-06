AVENGED SEVENFOLD Release New Version Of "We Love You"; Visualizer
Avenged Sevenfold have released a new version of "We Love You", out now on all platforms. A visualizer can be viewed below.
Says the band: "We had a lot of fun reimagining 'We Love You' with Pussy Riot creator, Nadya Tolokonnikova. Stream it now here, and check out our collaborative balaclava at a7xworld.com - proceeds benefiting SOS North Caucasus."
Avenged Sevenfold previously released a video for "Mattel", featured on the band's new album, Life Is But A Dream..., out now via Warner Records. Order the new album here, and watch the clip below.
Tracklisting:
"Game Over"
"Mattel"
"Nobody"
"We Love You"
"Cosmic"
"Beautiful"
"Easier"
"G"
"(O)rdinary"
"(D)eath"
"Life Is But A Dream..."
"Mattel" video:
"We Love You" video:
"Nobody" video:
Avenged Sevenfold's tour dates are listed below.
October
7 - Chula Vista, CA - North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre
8 - Phoenix, AZ - Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre
10 - Albuquerque, NM - Isleta Amphitheater
12 - The Woodlands, TX - The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion
13 - Austin, TX - Germania Insurance Amphitheater
15 - Fort Worth, TX - Dickies Arena