AVENGED SEVENFOLD Share Germany 2024 Recap Video
June 28, 2024, 22 minutes ago
Avenged Sevenfold will wrap up their Life Is But A Dream... Tour across Europe this weekend. They have shared a new video recap of their jaunt through Germany earlier in June. Check it out below.
Avenged Sevenfold played the final show of their Life Is But A Dream North American Tour in Newark, NJ at the Prudential Center on March 31st. YouTube user Jim Powers has shared video of the entire show. Check it out below.
Setlist:
"Game Over"
"Mattel"
"Afterlife"
"Hail to the King"
"We Love You"
"Shepherd of Fire"
"The Stage"
"Roman Sky"
"Blinded in Chains"
"Bat Country"
"Nobody"
"Nightmare"
"Unholy Confessions"
"Save Me"
"Cosmic"