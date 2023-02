AVI ROSENFELD Enlists JAG PANZER, SAVATAGE, BONFIRE Members For Very Heepy Very Purple XIV Album, Out Now

Guitarist Avi Rosenfeld has released Very Heepy Very Purple XIV, the 14th chapter in the "Very Heepy Very Purple" saga, featuring super musicians, among them the amazing voices of Harry "The Tyrant" Conklin (Jag Panzer), Damond Jiniya (Savatage), Dyan Mair (Bonfire) and many more from all over the world.

Says Avi: "Music is our common language between people all over the world, and rock is our beating heart. Rock On!"

Get the album here, and listen below.

Tracklisting:

"I Got A Riff"

Avi Rosenfeld - Guitar, Music, Lyrics

Hadi Kiani - Vocals

Giovanni Maucieri - Drums

Ian MacIntosh - Bass

Yohei Kimura - Guitar Solo

Friso Bruinsma - Hammond

"Fire And Ice"

Avi Rosenfeld - Guitar, Music, Lyrics

Damond Jiniya (Savatage) - Vocals

Cedric Camus - Bass

Michael Berry - Keyboards

Miguel Angel Seiz - Drums

"In The Mass Grave"

Avi Rosenfeld - Guitar, Music, Lyrics

Stefano Stex Sbrignadello - Vocals

Sergey Engel - Bass

Yoann Palacio - Drums

Sanja Smileska Mihajlovski - Violin

"Marching Through The Gates"

Avi Rosenfeld - Guitar, Music, Lyrics

Matheus Goncalves Ribeiro - Vocals

Thomas Löfholm - Drums

Friso Bruinsma - Keyboards

Sergey Engel - Bass

"Bridge Of Lies"

Avi Rosenfeld - Guitar, Music, Lyrics

Paul O Donnell - Vocals

Claudio Acampora - Guitar

Miguel Angel Seiz - Drums

Dan Boughton - Keyboard

Mark Strange - Bass

"Total War"

Avi Rosenfeld - Guitars, Music, Lyrics

Dyan Mair - Vocals

Michael Berry - Hammond

Jordan Zadovsky - Drums

Fabrizio Palermo - Bass

Henry Borrero - Guitar Solo

"Dragons"

Avi Rosenfeld - Guitar, Backing Vocals, Music, Lyrics

Daniel Pinho - Vocals

Miguel Angel Seiz - Drums

Milan Pecanac - Bass

David Moreno - Keyboards

Chino Iron - Guitar Solo

"Asteroids"

Avi Rosenfeld - Guitar, Vocals, Music, Lyrics

Dani Dagarod - Lead vocals

Michael Berry - Keyboards

Milan Pecanac - Bass

Miguel Angel Seiz - Drums

"The Longest Day"

Avi Rosenfeld - Guitar, Music, Lyrics

Dio Ken - Vocals

Michael Berry - Keyboards

Miguel Angel Seiz - Drums

Andreas Glummert - Bass

"Black Rocks"

Avi Rosenfeld - Guitar, Music, Lyrics

Harry "The Tyrant" Conklin - Vocals

Nick Foley - Hammond

Milan Pecanac - Bass

Martin Magliano - Drums