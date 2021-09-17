BEHEMOTH Announce Live Release For In Absentia Dei; "Evoe" Live Video Streaming

At the peak of the pandemic lockdown last year, Behemoth set the world on fire when they took over an abandoned church in rural Poland, bringing their truly spectacular production for a worldwide streaming event, which was lauded by rock media as one of the very best livestream events to date. After just over a year since the show’s premiere, ‘n Absentia Dei returns in a range of deluxe formats for fans to relive the drama that took place on that fateful night in 2020. The live release is set to hit retailers on December 17 via Nuclear Blast.

Behemoth's frontman and visionary, Nergal states, "In Absentia Dei was a massive challenge and a huge risk, but it was a great artistic and commercial success. The response was absolutely brilliant - we made a statement with this performance and set the bar high. I hope that we can continue to raise the bar with the projects to come!"

The spectacular set opens with "Evoe", which you can watch below.

In Absentia Dei will be available as digital album, digi-book and 3LP Vinyl in various colours. All Nuclear Blast triple LPs come with a premium 20-page booklet AND a cut-out, build-at-home model of the actual church that Behemoth performed in. Burn it down at your discretion.

Pre-order/pre-save your choice of format here. Please note the video element of the show comes with the digi-book format only. The digital album and 3 x vinyl formats feature the live audio.

The event was said to set the bar for streaming events moving forward, which was something Behemoth set out to achieve from the start. Produced by Grupa 13, In Absentia Dei was presented as a show of four parts, woven with high-production theatrics and flames emanating from all parts of the formerly sacred building.