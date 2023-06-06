BEHEMOTH Premier Official Music Video For "Once Upon A Pale Horse"
June 6, 2023, an hour ago
Behemoth have released an official music video for "Once Upon A Palel Horse", a track from the band's 2022 album, Opvs Contra Natvram. Watch the clip, which was directed by Grupa13 and animated by Anton "strss893" Pavsyuk, below:
Opvs Contra Natvram is the twelfth studio album from Behemoth, released on September 16, 2022 via Nuclear Blast. Get it here.
Tracklisting:
"Post-God Nirvana"
"Malaria Vvlgata"
"The Deathless Sun"
"Ov My Herculean Exile"
"Neo-Spartacvs"
"Disinheritance"
"Off To War!"
"Once Upon A Pale Horse"
"Thy Becoming Eternal"
"Versvs Christvs"
