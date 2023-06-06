BEHEMOTH Premier Official Music Video For "Once Upon A Pale Horse"

Behemoth have released an official music video for "Once Upon A Palel Horse", a track from the band's 2022 album, Opvs Contra Natvram. Watch the clip, which was directed by Grupa13 and animated by Anton "strss893" Pavsyuk, below:

Opvs Contra Natvram is the twelfth studio album from Behemoth, released on September 16, 2022 via Nuclear Blast. Get it here.

Tracklisting:

"Post-God Nirvana"

"Malaria Vvlgata"

"The Deathless Sun"

"Ov My Herculean Exile"

"Neo-Spartacvs"

"Disinheritance"

"Off To War!"

"Once Upon A Pale Horse"

"Thy Becoming Eternal"

"Versvs Christvs"

"Thy Becoming Eternal" video:

"The Deathless Sun" video:

"Off To War!" video:

"Ov My Herculean Exile" video: