Belarus’ DEATHBRINGER – 2007 Debut Homo Divisus Released First Time Digitally

Belarusian progressive technical death metal titans, Deathbringer, have unleashed their 2007 debut album Homo Divisus digitally for the first time ever via Unique Leader Records. The critically acclaimed album features 11 tracks of brutal and complex metal and was originally released on CD only in Russia and Europe, and has since become a cult classic among progressive death metal aficionados. The digital release marks the first time that the album is available worldwide and on all streaming platforms. Stream here.

Speaking on the digital release of their debut album, Deathbringer shares:

"Homo Divisus is our debut album, which was released in 2007 by a label from Russia Sound Age Productions. For us it was a huge event in our lives. We were young musicians who wanted to play progressive death metal, back at that time more influenced by Chuck Schuldiner and late Death era. These were the first music pieces written by us that were officially released. The album was very well received by listeners and critics around the world, we were getting very good reviews. Deathbringer finally started touring around Europe, beyond the borders of our country. That was a huge step forward for us as a young band from Belarus.

“But the problem we realized later was that this album never had a proper digital release. And now after 16 years we are extremely happy that Homo Divisus will finally appear on all digital streaming services thanks to our label Unique Leader Records.”

Deathbringer mastermind, guitarist and songwriter, Artyom Seryuk shares:

“I’m sure that it will help to breathe in a new life into this album and it will conquer new listeners. Time flies fast, Deathbringer has a bit of a different musical form now, but Homo Divisus is still a very important and very dear release to me. It’s a really personal concept album into which I put all my heart and soul. It’s so satisfying to see how it obtains a new digital life now. Thanks ULR!"

Tracklisting:

“Prisoner”

“The Keeper Of Pain”

“I Am What I Am”

“Castigatio”

“Aversion”

“Labores Semper Tecum”

“Aisthetes”

“Black Pilgrim”

“Untitled”

“No Mean City (Part 2)” (Nazareth cover)

“Flesh And The Power It Holds” (Death cover)