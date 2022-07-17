BENEDICTION - Fans Storm The Stage At Obscene Extreme Festival 2022; Amateur Video

On July 15th, British death metal legends Benediction performed at the Obscene Extreme Festival in the Czech Republic. During their live rendition of "Magnificat", which originally appeared on the 1998 album Grind Bastard, fans rushed the stage, as can be seen in the following clip.

Benediction shared the video via social media, along with the following statement: "A massive thank you to one of the BEST festivals worldwide!"

Footage of "The Dreams You Dread", the title track to Benediction's 1995 album, also performed live at Obscene Extreme, can be enjoyed below.

On September 4th, Benediction will play UK Deathfest at The Electric Ballroom in London, England.