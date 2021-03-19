BIG BIG TRAIN Streaming “Brew And Burgh” From Upcoming The Underfall Yard Reissue

Big Big Train have released a new video, created by Love Fagerstedt, for the track "Brew And Burgh." The brand new song was recorded for the reissue of the band's 2009 album The Underfall Yard, which will be released on April 9, 2021.

Greg Spawton says: “‘Brew And Burgh’ is a song about how individuals can build something strong if they work together. And, even if a fellowship comes to an end, the ties that bind the individuals still remain in place. I first came across Love Fagerstedt's animation work when he made a film for a song called They Fade by my Big Big Train band mate Rikard Sjöblom's Gungfly. I have been hoping that Big Big Train could work with Love ever since and the release of Brew and Burgh as a single gave the perfect opportunity. Love has made a beautiful film which tells the story behind our song in a way which I think many will find very moving.”

The new release will be available as 2CD and 3LP Vinyl as well as in digital formats and will be available on March 25 (CD version in Japan via Marquee) and April 9 (rest of the world via English Electric/RSK/2 CD/digital version and Plane Groovy/RSK/3 LP version).

Released in December 2009, The Underfall Yard was the first Big Big Train album with vocalist David Longdon and drummer Nick D'Virgilio as full band members, the first to feature Dave Desmond's brass band and the first to include the guitar playing of Dave Gregory.

Alongside the remix of the original recordings, a second companion CD/third vinyl LP features 48 minutes of material, including a new 2020 studio recording of the title track, preceded by a previously unreleased brass prelude.

Also included is the Songs From The Shoreline suite, which was planned for the album’s original release in 2009. For this reissue, in 2020 the band completely rerecorded “Victorian Brickwork”, which segues into “Fat Billy Shouts Mine” (which has to date only been available on the Far Skies, Deep Time EP).

The final track on the second disc is “Brew And Burgh”, a newly composed song written by BBT founder and bassist Greg Spawton specifically as a companion piece for this reissue of the album. In addition, original album artist Jim Trainer has painted some new images for an expanded booklet.

“The Underfall Yard is where the story of the contemporary line-up of Big Big Train begins. For the reissue we asked BBT mixing engineer Rob Aubrey to open up the original sessions and to completely remix the album so that we could make a definitive version,” explains Greg Spawton. Rob had more time and a bigger budget to work with, plus the benefit of another decade of mixing experience. His new mix has significantly improved the sound and dynamic range of the album.”

“The Underfall Yard just missed out on the vinyl revival, so for some time we have been planning for a vinyl version of this reissue,” David Longdon adds. “We’re thrilled to have the album available on vinyl for the first time and so beautifully presented with Jim Trainer’s paintings.”

Preorder here.

Tracklisting:

CD1

“Evening Star”

“Master James Of St George”

“Victorian Brickwork”

“Last Train”

“Winchester Diver”

“The Underfall Yard”

CD2

“Songs From The Shoreline”

(i) “Victorian Brickwork” (2020 Version)

(ii) “Fat Billy Shouts Mine”

“Prelude To The Underfall Yard”

“The Underfall Yard” (2020 Version)

“Brew And Burgh”

"Brew And Burgh":

"The Underfall Yard" lyric video: