BILLY MORRISON And LINDA PERRY Team For Single, Video “Chasing Shadows”

Coming off his seismic #1 Active Rock Song “Crack Cocaine”—featuring Ozzy Osbourne and Steve Stevens and co-written by all three artists—Billy Morrison has teamed with Linda Perry for the single and video ”Chasing Shadows feat. Linda Perry.” The Rage-directed video is available below. Listen to the single here.

The Morrison-penned “Chasing Shadows” is featured on his recently released solo album The Morrison Project via TLG | ZOID | Virgin Music Group. The song reflects the album’s musical diversity and is being serviced to Americana/AAA. It is a big piano-anchored pop and rock ballad about a fractured romance, with moving, subtly poignant vocals by Perry.

“Usually when someone sends me a song, there’s a lot of changes that are made on my part—melodies, lyrics, arrangements, etc.,” says Perry. “However, when Billy Morrison asked me to sing ‘Chasing Shadows,’ he told me to ‘do whatever I wanted to make it better,’ and to me, there simply wasn’t anything that needed changing. I really loved the demo he sang originally and that’s a sign of a solid song. Billy Morrison is an authentic rock star, in very un-authentic times. I am grateful to play a small part in his world.”

“I’d written a ballad, primarily on keyboards and acoustic guitar, and I had what I hoped was a decent lyric and melody to go with it,” explains Morrison. “Linda and I go back quite a long way, and I think she has one of the most incredibly powerful and unique voices I’ve ever heard. So, despite knowing that she rarely sings on things like this, I threw a guide vocal down and sent her the song. To my amazement, not only did she agree to sing the song for my record, but she also didn’t feel the need to change anything at all! As a songwriter, to hear this from someone as respected and accomplished as Linda Perry made me feel incredibly honored. Her performance on this track is sublime and emotional and I’m proud to be releasing the song and video to the world.”

The Morrison Project was produced by Billy Morrison, mixed by Barry Pointer, and mastered by Dave Donnelly. The songs on the album were recorded in Los Angeles at various studios and were written by Billy Morrison in collaboration with his guests.

The Morrison Project features 12 original tracks:

"Drowning"

(Written by Billy Morrison/Erik Eldenius/Jeordie White)

"Crack Cocaine"

(Featuring Ozzy Osbourne and Steve Stevens with Tommy Clufetos on Drums)

(Written by Billy Morrison/ Ozzy Osbourne/Steve Stevens)

"Its Come To This"

(Written by Billy Morrison/Erik Eldenius)

"The Ayes Have It"

(Featuring Al Jourgensen and John5 with Roy Mayorga on Drums)

(Written by Billy Morrison)

"Dystopia"

(Written by Billy Morrison/Erik Eldenius/Jeordie White)

"Incite The Watch"

(Featuring Corey Taylor and Steve Vai)

(Written by Billy Morrison, Erik Eldenius, Jeordie White, Corey Taylor)

"Puppets On A String"

(Written by Billy Morrison/Erik Eldenius/Jeordie White)

"Just Like A Movie"

(Featuring D.M.C. and Persia Numan with Erik Eldenius on Drums)

(Written by Billy Morrison/Erik Eldenius/Jeordie White/ Darryl McDaniels/Persia Numan)

"The Sound Of Freedom"

(Written by Billy Morrison, Erik Eldenius, Jeordie White)

"Mr. Dream"

(Featuring Billy Idol and Steve Stevens)

(Written by Billy Morrison, Erik Eldenius, Jeordie White, Steve Stevens, Billy Idol)

"We Are The Dead"

(Written by Billy Morrison, Erik Eldenius, Jeordie White)

"Chasing Shadows"

(Featuring Linda Perry)

(Written by Billy Morrison)