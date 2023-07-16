BIOHAZARD - Original Drummer ANTHONY MEO Dies After Battling Cancer

Anthony Meo, the founding drummer of Biohazard, has died after losing his battle with cancer.

Meo was in Biohazard from 1987 - 1988, and played on the band's first demo before being replaced by Danny Schuler.

Anthony's death was confirmed by Biohazard guitarist / vocalist Billy Graziadei on July 14th, who shared the following messages and video on social media:

RIP #AnthonyMeo

"Help me bring awareness to the profound impact Meo had on us by tagging #pickitupmeo

If it wasn’t for you, I’d be dead!"

#Biohazard #og #drummer

"RIP Anthony Meo. You brought us all together, you will live on forever through what we created together!"

#biohazard #og #drummer #fuckcancer #pickitupmeo

Current Biohazard drummer Danny Schuler issued the following statement on July 14th:

"Anthony MEO was the original drummer of @biohazarddfl and a founding member of the band. He was also a friend I’ve known since I was 5 years old. I grew up looking up to him as a drummer, and I went to school with his sister, Nicole. MEO lived 2 blocks from me in Canarsie, and he used to come play drums with me at my house. He was a few years older than me, but we were friends. I remember seeing him with biohazard in the early days. And when he left the band and I joined, he gave me his blessing. In later years, he would come to the shows and sit in on the drums and remind everybody how important he was to biohazard. Without MEO, there is no biohazard. We lost a brother today, and a true old school Brooklyn original. He was truly one of a kind, living life on his terms. And a great drummer. Rest in peace my brother, and thank you for showing me the way."

Biohazard's 1988 demo, featuring Anthony Meo on drums, can be heard in its entirety below.