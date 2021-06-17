Black Lion Records Announce Afterlife In Darkness Part II Compilation Album Featuring ABLAZE MY SORROW, GHOSTS OF ATLANTIS, SAILLE And More; Free Download Available

Black Lion Records is excited to announce their #100 release, Afterlife In Darkness Part II, a compilation album with some of their best recent tracks. The CD will be available in late July. The digital version can be acquired for free via the label's official Bandcamp page here.

The tracklist is as follows:

Disc 1

Ablaze My Sorrow - "Among Ashes and Monoliths"

Desolator - "The Human Condition"

Tethra - "Cold Blue Nebula"

Vesperian Sorrow - "The Forever Vortex"

AEolian - "We Humans"

Krow - "Nothng but Flesh and Bones"

Marrowfields - "Birth of the Liberator"

Totengeflüster - "On Carrion Wings"

Stortregn - "Inner Black Flame"

Re-Armed - "Voyager"

Godhead Machinery - "Vulture Excarnation"

Blackning - "Lies That Blind"

Disc 2

This Ending - "Hell to Hell"

Ghosts Of Atlantis - "The Third Pillar"

Ildaruni - "Boundless Numen, Gardens Of Ardini"

Maestitium - "Song of the Freezing Wind"

Mother Of All - "We Don't Agree"

Saille - "Charnel Chamber"

Ghostheart Nebula - "Chrysalis"

Wormlight - "The Whispering Night"

Daemonicus - "To Poison Everything"

Kvaen - "The Funeral Pyre"

Iatt - "December 28th"

Avdagta - "Slutets fas"

Depressed - "Chaotic Misanthropic Order"

Cover artwork created by Simon Bossert