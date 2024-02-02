BLACK SABBATH - Stage-Used Collector Series Maple Mahogany Drum Set Up For Auction

Goldin is auctioning a stage-used Black Sabbath drum kit as part of their January Pop Culture Elite Auction.

Description:

"Generals gathered in their masses! Just like witches at black masses!" It's impossible not to think of noted drummer Tommy Cluefetos wailing to "War Pigs" while behind this DF 190 Black Sabbath DW Collector Series Maple Mahogany drum set used by Cluefetos first for the second leg of Black Sabbath's tour, dating from 2013 to 2017. Cluefetos served as the drummer for Ozzy Osbourne, and the supergroup L.A. Rats is an accomplished session drummer who joined the Black Sabbath tour in April 2013 for the North American leg of the tour and stayed on with Sabbath for their farewell tour till their final show at Birmingham, England's Genting Arena on Feb. 4th, 2017. The extensive kit contains the following:

- Two 24" Bass drums

- One 14" snare stand-mounted rack tom

- One 16" floor tom

- One 18" floor tom

- 6 1/2x14 matching snare drum

- 15" concert tom

- 16" concert tom

- Ten (10) 6" custom-made DW "rata" toms

- Meinl Cymbals

- Three 19" mb20 crashes

- One 22" Heavy Ride

- Two 19" China cymbals

- 15" heavy hi-hats

- All DW 9000 series heavy-duty hardware

For further details, to view more photos, and to place your bid, head here.